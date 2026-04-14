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Arvidsson (rest) will play against New Jersey on Tuesday, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Arvidsson will return to his second-line role after sitting out Sunday's 3-2 win over Columbus. He has earned 4 goals, 53 points and 173 shots on net across 68 appearances this season.

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