Arvidsson (lower body) isn't expected to play against Minnesota on Sunday, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

Arvidsson will miss at least one game after being injured in Thursday's 6-3 win over Winnipeg. He has contributed seven goals, 14 points and 65 shots on net over 25 appearances this season. With Arvidsson unavailable, Michael Eyssimont or Jeffrey Viel will draw into the lineup against the Wild.