Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Arvidsson extended his point streak to six games (three goals, four assists) with the tally at 3:45 of the first period. The 32-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 24 points, 97 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 36 appearances. He was unremarkable early on, but he's bounced back well since his second injury absence, and he looks good in a second-line role.