Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Stays hot with two helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arvidsson notched two assists in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Arvidsson has five goals and seven helpers over his last eight games. The 33-year-old winger is up to 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists), 170 shots on net and a plus-20 rating over 67 appearances. He's been an excellent fit on the Bruins' second line and has saved his best play for the stretch run.
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