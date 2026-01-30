Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Arvidsson closed out January with a total of six goals and four assists over 14 contests. The 32-year-old winger has found scoring stability in a second-line role and should continue to offer some upside in points and shots. He's up to 27 points in 43 appearances, matching his total from 67 regular-season contests a year ago.