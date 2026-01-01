Arvidsson posted two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Arvidsson helped out on goals by Casey Mittelstadt and Hampus Lindholm. This was Arvidsson's first multi-point effort since Dec. 4 versus the Blues, and it came in his first game against the Oilers since he was traded away from Edmonton in the offseason. He had a disappointing 27 points in 67 regular-season contests in 2024-25, but he's already at 17 points, 72 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 29 appearances with the Bruins this year.