Arvidsson picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The assists came in the second and third periods as Arvidsson helped Pavel Zacha complete his second career hat trick. Arvidsson has three multi-point performances in six games since the Olympic break, a stretch in which he's produced four goals and seven points.

