Arvidsson (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Edmonton, Adam Pellerin of NESN reports.

Arvidsson skated before Thursday's practice session, but he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive matchup. Head coach Marco Sturm also said Thursday that he doesn't expect Arvidsson to return this week, so it seems likely that he'll be unavailable until at least Tuesday, when the Bruins are slated to take on the Canadiens.