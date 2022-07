Lettieri signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday.

Lettieri revitalized his career with 10 points (five on the power play) in 31 contests with the Ducks last season. The 27-year-old will now take his talents to Boston, where he could compete for a bottom-six role in training camp. Lettieri will likely spend much of 2022-23 at AHL Providence given the two-way nature of his new deal.