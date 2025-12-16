Kolyachonok was claimed off waivers by the Bruins on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kolyachonok was waived by Dallas on Monday, and the left-shot defenseman will link up with a new organization rather than joining AHL Texas. The 24-year-old will likely remain in the NHL, as Boston is currently dealing with multiple injuries on the blue line. However, he shouldn't be expected to be available for Tuesday's home matchup against Utah.