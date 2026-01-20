Kolyachonok was placed on waivers Tuesday for the purpose of him assigning him to AHL Providence, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Since being claimed off waivers by Boston from Dallas on Dec. 16, Kolyachonok hasn't earned a point in two games while posting two shots on goal and three blocked shots. He picked up one goal, two assists, 10 shots on net and 10 blocked shots across 11 appearances with Dallas this season before heading to the Bruins.