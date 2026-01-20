Bruins' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Waived for AHL demotion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolyachonok was placed on waivers Tuesday for the purpose of him assigning him to AHL Providence, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.
Since being claimed off waivers by Boston from Dallas on Dec. 16, Kolyachonok hasn't earned a point in two games while posting two shots on goal and three blocked shots. He picked up one goal, two assists, 10 shots on net and 10 blocked shots across 11 appearances with Dallas this season before heading to the Bruins.
More News
-
Bruins' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Claimed by Boston•
-
Stars' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Waived by Dallas•
-
Stars' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Scores game-winner•
-
Stars' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Gets first point with new team•
-
Stars' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Called up from minors•
-
Stars' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Heading to Dallas•