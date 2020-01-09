Bruins' Wiley Sherman: Passed by on depth chart
Sherman has only skated in 15 games this season for AHL Providence, picking up six points.
In his first professional outing last season, Sherman skated in 52 games with Providence. This season however, he seems to have passed on the left side by the younger Cooper Zech. Sherman, a fifth-round pick in 2013, is a big precense on the blue line at 6'6" but has to get by a glut of other talented young defenders in the Bruins' system if he wants to get a shot in the NHL.
