Bruins' Wiley Sherman: Signs entry-level deal

The Bruins have signed Sherman to a two-year entry-level contract.

Sherman's deal officially begins with the 2018-19 season, but he will join AHL Providence on an Amateur Tryout Agreement for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign. The 22-year-old logged three goals and seven points in 33 games for Harvard this past season, numbers that don't foreshadow much of an impact on offense for Sherman as a pro. That said, Sherman gets around the ice well enough for a 6-foot-7, 220-pounder and it's not hard to imagine him developing into a steady shutdown defender for the Bruins down the road.