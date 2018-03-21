Bruins' Wiley Sherman: Signs entry-level deal
The Bruins have signed Sherman to a two-year entry-level contract.
Sherman's deal officially begins with the 2018-19 season, but he will join AHL Providence on an Amateur Tryout Agreement for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign. The 22-year-old logged three goals and seven points in 33 games for Harvard this past season, numbers that don't foreshadow much of an impact on offense for Sherman as a pro. That said, Sherman gets around the ice well enough for a 6-foot-7, 220-pounder and it's not hard to imagine him developing into a steady shutdown defender for the Bruins down the road.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...