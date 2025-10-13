Zellers scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in the University of North Dakota's 5-2 win over St. Thomas University on Sunday.

Zellers is playing his first year of college hockey after posting 44 goals and 71 points in 52 regular-season games with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers last year. The 19-year-old winger was drafted in the third round by the Avalanche in 2024 and flipped to the Bruins in a trade in March. He's a gifted scorer, but he'll be working on rounding out his game as he moves up the developmental ranks over the years.