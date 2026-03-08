Zellers scored a goal and added two assists in the University of North Dakota's 5-1 win over the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Saturday.

Zellers reached the 30-point mark on the year with this effort. He's up to 18 goals, 12 helpers and a plus-2 rating through 34 appearances in his first year with North Dakota. The Bruins prospect has played pretty well overall, and he will look to keep things rolling for a Fighting Hawks team that is poised for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.