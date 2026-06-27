Bruins' Yuri Ivanov: Russian goalie off to Boston

Ivanov was the 56th overall pick by Boston in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The goaltending group in the Boston prospect pool is bleak, making Ivanov a reasonable selection at this stage of the draft. With a mid-September birthday, the Russian was eligible for the proceedings by just a handful of days. Ivanov split last season between a pair of teams in the Russian Jr. league, going 16-9-1 with a save percentage above .920 in both stops. The No. 10 ranked European goaltender by NHL Central Scouting, Ivanov should continue to develop overseas for the next handful of seasons.