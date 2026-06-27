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Bruins' Yuri Ivanov: Russian goalie off to Boston

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ivanov was the 56th overall pick by Boston in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The goaltending group in the Boston prospect pool is bleak, making Ivanov a reasonable selection at this stage of the draft. With a mid-September birthday, the Russian was eligible for the proceedings by just a handful of days. Ivanov split last season between a pair of teams in the Russian Jr. league, going 16-9-1 with a save percentage above .920 in both stops. The No. 10 ranked European goaltender by NHL Central Scouting, Ivanov should continue to develop overseas for the next handful of seasons.

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