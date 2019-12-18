Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Assigned to AHL affiliate
Boston activated Senyshyn (lower body) off injured reserve and assigned him to AHL Providence on Wednesday.
Senyshyn has been sidelined for over two months due to a lower-body injury, so it'll likely take him a while to knock off the rust in the minors. However, once he's up to speed, the 22-year-old winger will top the list of potential call-ups for the Bruins if and when they're in need of reinforcements up front. The 2015 first-round pick has totaled three points in six appearances with the big club over the past two campaigns.
