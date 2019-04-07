Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Bumped down a rank
The Bruins assigned Senyshyn to AHL Providence on Sunday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
Senyshyn played in two games during this stint with the big club, and he scored in his NHL debut. The 2015 first-round pick will head back to the minors and look to make the AHL playoffs, although he may be recalled for depth on the Bruins' playoff run.
