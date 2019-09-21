Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Enters pivotal campaign
Coach Bruce Cassidy is looking for Senyshyn to step up in his third full season as a pro, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The same applies to fellow prospects Anders Bjork and Jakub Zboril. "Those guys are in the last year of their entry deals. It is important. You're playing for your spot here in Boston, but also for your livelihood. You want to earn that next contract, and for some guys it takes a little bit longer," Cassidy noted. A pair of modestly productive AHL seasons have Senyshyn at a career crossroads. The 2015 first-rounder has a nice combo size (6-foot-1, 192 pounds) and game-breaking speed, but so far as a pro he hasn't displayed the consistent scoring touch he did in junior hockey. As it stands, there's not a lot of current buzz to the effect of Senyshyn starting the 2019-20 campaign with the big club. Assuming he starts the season with AHL Providence, however, a hot start in the minors could earn the winger an in-season call-up.
