Senyshyn will be re-evaluated in four weeks due to his lower-body injury, the team announced Thursday.

Senyshyn logged four games for the Bruins prior to getting hurt in which he notched two assists, one shot and two hits while averaging 8:26 of ice time. With a bevy of injured forwards, recent call-up Trent Frederic could immediately slot into the lineup versus Toronto on Friday.

