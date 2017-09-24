Senyshyn has been assigned to AHL Providence.

Senyshyn's game-breaking speed and goal-scoring upside make him a potential fantasy contributor down the road, but he'll need to polish his all-around game in order to make the jump to the NHL level. The 2015 first-rounder is coming off a 2016-17 season in which he recorded 42 goals and 65 points in 59 games for OHL Sault Ste. Marie.