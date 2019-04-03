The Bruins have recalled Senyshyn from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

The same applies to Trent Frederic, with the duo candidates to see some ice time during the team's last two regular-season games now the Bruins have secured the home-ice advantage in their first-round playoff series against the Maple Leafs. In 62 AHL games this season, Senyshyn has recorded 14 goals and 24 points, numbers that are a bit disappointing considering the 22-year-old was taken 15th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. That said, Senyshyn's fleet wheels and scoring instincts give him some upside down the road and it looks like he'll soon get his first taste of NHL action.