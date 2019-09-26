Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Heads to AHL
Senyshyn has been sent to AHL Providence.
Heading into the last year of his entry-level deal, this is a pivotal season for the 2015 first-rounder. Senyshyn possesses a nice combo size (6-foot-1, 192 pounds) and blazing speed, but to date the 22-year-old hasn't logged consistent offensive production as a pro after displaying goal-scoring potential as a junior. A strong start with Providence, however, could lead to an in-season call-up for the winger.
