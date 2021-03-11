Senyshyn will be promoted to the Bruins' active roster for Thursday night's game against the Rangers, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Senyshyn is on track to work on the Bruins' fourth line Thursday, along with Sean Kuraly and Jack Studnicka. Prior to being summoned by the big club, Senyshyn was off to strong start for AHL Providence, notching five goals and nine points in 11 games. The 2015 first-rounder's calling card is his fleet skating, but his all-around game has really started to click this season. In the process, Senyshyn has been taking more shots and per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal, the 6-foot-1, 207-pounder has "been good on the backcheck, too." Given who the Bruins passed on in order to select Senyshyn, his gradual development as a prospect has been noticeable, but the 23-year-old has certainly earned this call-up and has the skillset to provide the team with a much-needed spark up front.