Senyshyn leads AHL Providence with nine goals through 25 games to date.

Senyshyn, who has added three helpers in that span, has vaulted to the top of his team's goal-scoring list by having tallied four times over his last three outings. The 15th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry draft carries a minus-9 rating, but his recent uptick in production is encouraging and could lead to a call-up this season if he's able to further round out his two-way game. Speed and scoring potential are Senyshyn's calling cards and both of those are elements the Bruins could use up front.