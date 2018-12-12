Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Leads Providence with nine goals
Senyshyn leads AHL Providence with nine goals through 25 games to date.
Senyshyn, who has added three helpers in that span, has vaulted to the top of his team's goal-scoring list by having tallied four times over his last three outings. The 15th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry draft carries a minus-9 rating, but his recent uptick in production is encouraging and could lead to a call-up this season if he's able to further round out his two-way game. Speed and scoring potential are Senyshyn's calling cards and both of those are elements the Bruins could use up front.
