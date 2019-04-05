Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Lights lamp in debut
Senyshyn capped his NHL debut with an empty-net goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over Minnesota.
Senyshyn got a look as the Bruins were resting some regulars with the playoffs around the corner, and he made the most of the opportunity. Expect to see more of the 15th-overall selection from the 2015 draft in the future, but Senyshyn's present-day value remains minimal.
