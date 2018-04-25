Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Logs 26 points in first pro season
Senyshyn logged 12 goals and 26 points in 66 games for AHL Providence in his first season as a pro.
The 2015 first-rounder's numbers weren't anything special this past season, but the 21-year-old did show glimpses of his offensive potential and retains a high ceiling as a prospect thanks to his blazing wheels and listed 6-foot-3, 205 pound frame. The Bruins noticeably passed on both Mathew Barzal and Kyle Connor in order to select Senyshyn 15th overall in 2015, which continues to irk some Boston fans, but the pick no longer looks like the sort of reach it was portrayed as at the time. Based on his level of production in his first pro campaign, we'd expect Senyshyn to start next season at the AHL level. That said, we'd expect the speedster to take his game to the next level in 2018-19, much as he did in his second full slate in the OHL with Sault Ste. Marie, when he potted 45 goals in 66 contests.
More News
-
Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Riding goal streak•
-
Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Headed for AHL•
-
Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Joins AHL Providence•
-
Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Scores first three goals of OHL season Friday night•
-
Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Headed back to OHL•
-
Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Makes preseason debut Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...