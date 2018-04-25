Senyshyn logged 12 goals and 26 points in 66 games for AHL Providence in his first season as a pro.

The 2015 first-rounder's numbers weren't anything special this past season, but the 21-year-old did show glimpses of his offensive potential and retains a high ceiling as a prospect thanks to his blazing wheels and listed 6-foot-3, 205 pound frame. The Bruins noticeably passed on both Mathew Barzal and Kyle Connor in order to select Senyshyn 15th overall in 2015, which continues to irk some Boston fans, but the pick no longer looks like the sort of reach it was portrayed as at the time. Based on his level of production in his first pro campaign, we'd expect Senyshyn to start next season at the AHL level. That said, we'd expect the speedster to take his game to the next level in 2018-19, much as he did in his second full slate in the OHL with Sault Ste. Marie, when he potted 45 goals in 66 contests.