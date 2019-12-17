Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Making progress
Senyshyn (lower body) -- who's been sidelined since Nov. 12 -- is in line to skate Tuesday, NESN's Lauren Campbell reports.
That's a step in the right direction for the speedy forward, but a timetable for Senyshyn's return to game action has yet to be established. Once he's cleared to play, Senyshyn figures to head back to the AHL, unless the big club happens to be shorthanded up front at that time. In four games with Boston this season, the 2015 first-rounder has logged two helpers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.