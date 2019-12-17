Senyshyn (lower body) -- who's been sidelined since Nov. 12 -- is in line to skate Tuesday, NESN's Lauren Campbell reports.

That's a step in the right direction for the speedy forward, but a timetable for Senyshyn's return to game action has yet to be established. Once he's cleared to play, Senyshyn figures to head back to the AHL, unless the big club happens to be shorthanded up front at that time. In four games with Boston this season, the 2015 first-rounder has logged two helpers.