Senyshyn (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Islanders, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Senyshyn, who's been out since suffering an upper-body injury during his season debut with the big club on March 11, is nearing a return to action, but he'll sit out Thursday's contest after the Bruins were unable to schedule a morning skate. The speedy winger thus has a shot to return to the lineup as soon as Saturday's game against the Sabres.