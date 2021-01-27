Senyshyn is listed on AHL Providence's training camp roster.

The 2015 first-rounder went unclaimed after the Bruins waived him earlier this month. Though it looks like Senyshyn is line to start his season at the AHL level, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site relays that the speedy winger could be a recall candidate if Jake DeBrusk (lower body) ends up missing time. If not, Senyshyn should benefit from seeing regular ice time with Providence until his next opportunity with the big club arrives.