AHL Providence coach Jay Leach notes that Senyshyn had a strong offseason, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports. "He put some time in this summer," Leach said of Senyshyn. "He worked on some strength and endurance and it's showing, in my opinion."

Blazing skating speed is Senyshyn's calling card, but he's yet to parlay that into steady offensive production as a pro. However, Leach is hopeful that the 2015 first-rounder can take things to the next level this season. "I think you're also going to see him taking pucks to the net a little bit more and being a little bit more aggressive, even when he's shooting," Leach noted. "You can tell he's got a little bit of that mentality. We're excited that hopefully he continues to trend upward." For now, the 23-year-old should see top-six work with Providence, but Senyshyn is a candidate for an in-season call-up whenever the Bruins' forward depth is taxed for any reason.