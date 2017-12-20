Senyshyn has scored a goal in each of his last three games while playing for AHL Providence.

The 2015 first-round pick now has six goals and 15 points through 26 games this campaign, his first full season as a pro. As someone who recorded a "winning season" -- finishing with more goals than assists -- in each of his last three years in major junior, Senyshyn hasn't been as much of a shoot-first player for the Baby B's. Already with a wealth of young, talented forwards on its roster, Boston will likely leave Senyshyn in the minors for the entirety of 2017-18 to further his development.