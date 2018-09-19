Senyshyn potted two goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 5-2 preseason win over Washington.

He posted only 26 points at AHL Providence last season, but Senyshyn flashed the offensive skills that prompted Boston to select him 15th overall back in the 2015 draft here. While he's still fighting an uphill battle to make the big club this year, this was certainly a step in the right direction.

