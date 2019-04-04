Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Set to make NHL debut
Senyshyn will be in the Bruins' lineup Thursday against the Wild.
Senyshyn, who was taken 15th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, isn't likely to be part of the Bruins' postseason run, but he'll get his first taste of NHL action Thursday, with the team in line to strategically rest some regulars over the next couple of games. Senyshyn recorded 14 goals and 24 points in 62 games with AHL Providence this season, modest numbers, but the organization's focus was on the 22-year-old developing his all-around game. Blazing speed and good scoring instincts are Senyshyn's calling cards, attributes that could land him a spot with the big club next season.
