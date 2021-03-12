Senyshyn (upper body) will miss some time, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

Senyshyn made his season debut with the Bruins in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers, taking three shots in 11:46 worth of ice time, while working on a line with Sean Kuraly and Jack Studnicka. Though Senyshyn didn't notch any points Thursday, he used his speed effectively in the contest, which resulted in several odd-man rush opportunities for the 23-year-old. Now that he's slated to miss time, however, Anders Bjork and Chris Wagner are candidates to return to the Bruins' lineup Saturday against New York.