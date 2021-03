Senyshyn (upper body) is set to be activated off injured reserve and play Saturday against the Sabres, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Senyshyn is expected to replace the injured Karson Kuhlman (hand) on Boston's third line against Buffalo. The 23-year-old Senyshyn went scoreless in 11:46 of ice time in his lone appearance with the Bruins this season March 11 against the Rangers.