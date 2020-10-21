Senyshyn inked a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Bruins on Wednesday.

Senyshyn has struggled to take the next step in his development since being selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. The 23-year-old winger was with AHL Providence for most of the 2019-20 campaign, only mustering 16 points in 42 games. He did also make four appearances with the big club last season, notching a pair of helpers over that span. He'll likely once again spend most of his time in the minors in 2020-21.