Senyshyn (upper body) practiced Friday.

It looks like Senyshyn could be activated off IR in advance of Saturday's game against the Sabres. If so, look for him to work on the Bruins' third line, along with Anders Bjork and Charlie Coyle. In his lone game with the big club this season, the speedy Senyshyn looked a player who can provide Boston with some needed spark up front.