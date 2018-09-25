Senyshyn was reassigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

The fleet-footed winger scored two goals on 12 shots to complement a plus-2 rating over three preseason games. Senyshyn is said to be close to seizing a role in the NHL, though it appears his next opportunity at the top level won't come until the Bruins are inevitably hit with more injuries up front.

