Senyshyn is off to a strong start with AHL Providence, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Seven games into his 2020-21 season, the 2015 first-rounder has recorded four goals and seven points. Per Divver, Providence coach Jay Leach has talked about the speedster's improved shot and that's yielded solid results out of the gate. With that, Senyshyn has put himself into the conversation for a potential callup, but given that the 23-year-old is subject to waivers, the Bruins will probably hold off on summoning the winger unless they plan to keep him around for the long haul.