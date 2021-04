Senyshyn is in line to be promoted to the active roster for Thursday night's game against the Penguins, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Though Senyshyn hasn't recorded a point in four games with the big club this season, the 2015 first-rounder has held his own at the NHL level, with his speed adding a welcome dimension to the Bruins' forward corps. Senyshyn is slated to work on the team's third line Thursday night, along with Anders Bjork and Charlie Coyle.