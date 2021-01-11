Senyshyn was placed on waivers by the Bruins on Monday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers, Senyshyn is a candidate to become a member of the Bruins taxi squad. The 2015 first-rounder has yet to carve out a steady role with the team to date, but Senyshyn does have the wheels to compete at the NHL level. However, in three seasons as a pro, he's yet to recapture the scoring touch he displayed as a junior, so bottom-six forward work seems likely if he gets any opportunities with the big club this season.