McIntyre was named AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 21.

McIntyre garnered the nod on the heels of back-to-back shutouts, over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last Friday and Springfield on Sunday. To date, McIntyre has logged a 13-8-3 record in 26 appearances, with a 2.78 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Teammate Jordan Binnington, who is on loan from the Blues, has been putting up better numbers for Providence than McIntyre, but with Malcolm Subban no longer in the Bruins' system, McIntyre remains first in line for a recall in the event of an injury to Tuukka Rask or Anton Khudobin. While his aggregate numbers are nothing special, McIntyre's recent success could be something to build off as he tries to recapture the form he displayed over the course of 31 regular-season AHL contests in 2016-17, when he posted a 21-6-1 record with a 2.03 GAA and .930 save percentage.