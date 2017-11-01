McIntyre was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Providence on Wednesday.

With Anton Khudobin (lower body) forced to miss another practice, McIntyre returns to Boston just one day after being sent down. The University of North Dakota product served as Tuukka Rask's backup in Monday's loss to Columbus and is projected to do the same Thursday against Vegas if Khudobin is unable to go. McIntyre has been lights out in the minors this season -- going 4-1-0 with a 1.81 GAA and .928 save percentage -- but is unlikely to get a steady NHL gig until the expiration of Khudobin's contract at the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign.