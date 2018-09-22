Bruins' Zane McIntyre: In net Saturday against Detroit
McIntyre is the expected starter for Saturday's preseason contest against Detroit, NHL.com reports.
As was the case last Sunday, both Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak will be off for tis contest. The expected starter for AHL Providence this season will be looking to make a good impression on the parent club against a Red Wings team that finished with 39 fewer points than Boston a year ago.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...