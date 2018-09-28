McIntyre was placed on waivers by the Bruins on Friday in order to reassign him to AHL Providence, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

As expected, McIntyre will be sent to Providence to be the team's starter this season unless another team claims him. Although he has posted good numbers in the AHL the past two seasons he has yet to make an impression in the NHL, including during this preseason where he posted a .894 save percentage in his two starts. He will be the first goalie recalled if either Tuukka Rask or Jaroslav Halak face any injury troubles, but he will face competition from AHL backup Dan Vladar while in Providence.