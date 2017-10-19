McIntyre was added to the roster from AHL Providence on Wednesday for precautionary reasons, Joe McDonald of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

McIntyre will join the roster as an insurance option in case Tuuka Rask (undisclosed) -- who was helped off the ice following a collision at practice Wednesday -- is unable to go Thursday against the Canucks. If Rask is healthy enough to play or serve as the backup, McIntyre will likely be ticketed back for the AHL following the contest.