Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Recalled from AHL
McIntyre was called up from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Monday.
Tuukka Rask (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Monday, which is the reason for McIntyre's recall. He will likely serve as Jaroslav Halak's backup Tuesday against the Jets, but the Bruins will hope he doesn't have to see the ice. The 26-year-old hasn't seen any NHL action since the 2016-17 season.
