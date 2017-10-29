McIntyre was recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Sunday and will serve as the backup goalie for Monday night's contest in Columbus.

McIntyre's instant elevation to the team's backup would seem to indicate that Anton Khudobin is dealing with a health concern of some sort, considering Tuukka Rask was already named Monday night's starter, though nothing has been reported yet. Either way, Rask is Boston's undisputed starter, so McIntyre's promotion should only be relevant if the Bruins are concealing a Rask injury.