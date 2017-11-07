Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Relegated back to minors
McIntyre was reassigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday.
McIntyre's relegation to the minor league is a likely sign that Anton Khudobin (lower body) is returning to health and could be ready for Wednesday's road matchup with the Rangers. McIntyre was not able to see any game action during this stint with the big club and will thusly return to the AHL to gain some more on-ice experience with an eye towards the future.
